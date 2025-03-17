IMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,701 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April accounts for 0.9% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 619.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.24. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

