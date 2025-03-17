IMG Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $3,257,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 5.1 %

BATS BSEP opened at $41.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $44.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

