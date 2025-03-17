ImmunityBio (IBRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunityBio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.82. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

IBRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

