ImmunityBio (IBRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunityBio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ImmunityBio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.82. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.53.
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.
