Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Position Increased by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,502,000 after buying an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 14,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 201,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 168,831 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 751,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $67.90 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.66.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.80%.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.