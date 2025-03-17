Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.9 %

IMO stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4972 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMO

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.