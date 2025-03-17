Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Innovative Food Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of IVFH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 25,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Innovative Food has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
About Innovative Food
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Food
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.