Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Innovative Food Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of IVFH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 25,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Innovative Food has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

