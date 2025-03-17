Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $265,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter.

PFEB stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $856.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

