Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,503.10. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Busey Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.84. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $9,115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 309,301 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,498,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 189,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

