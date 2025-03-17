Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells 86,496 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$333,009.60.
B2Gold Price Performance
Shares of BTO opened at C$4.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.94.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
