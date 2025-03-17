Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells 86,496 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$333,009.60.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.01.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

