Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Sells 3,330 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) Director Chelsea A. Grayson sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $10,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,725.41. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 3.0 %

BYND stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $258.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

