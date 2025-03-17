Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $126.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,654,000 after buying an additional 1,868,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,141,000 after buying an additional 511,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,761,000 after buying an additional 423,456 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,752,000 after buying an additional 532,644 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

