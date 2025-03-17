Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 114,583 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $9,425,597.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,618,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,079,712.80. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of K stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $52.53 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Kellanova by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kellanova by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kellanova by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 168,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 84,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

