Insider Selling: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director Sells $237,683.05 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:PAG opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.32. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.32 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,049,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 39,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
