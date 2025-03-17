Insider Selling: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director Sells $237,683.05 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.32. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.32 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,049,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 39,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

