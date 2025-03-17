Insider Selling: Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) CEO Sells 28,717 Shares of Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Briffa sold 28,717 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,440.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,429.26. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 1.4 %
Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.42.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.82 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 39.97% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%.
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
