Insider Selling: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YUMC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.