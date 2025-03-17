International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 745,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 605% from the average session volume of 105,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82.

Get International Lithium alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Lithium

In related news, Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.