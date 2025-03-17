Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

