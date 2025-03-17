Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,809,000 after purchasing an additional 356,196 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,668,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,196,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,650,000 after buying an additional 76,889 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,052,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $91.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.06. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

