Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,568,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $3.59 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

