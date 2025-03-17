iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $134.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.76. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

