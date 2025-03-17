iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,571,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.4% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $330,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 89,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $122.90 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.49 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.70.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

