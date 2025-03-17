iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,611 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $89,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

