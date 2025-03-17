iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 1,572.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,379 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $15,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
HYDB stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $48.10.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
