iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $71.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

