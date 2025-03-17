iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Holdings Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 820.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of IYE opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

