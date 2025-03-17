Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.