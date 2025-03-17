Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $157,103.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,323.72. The trade was a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. This represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $137.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

