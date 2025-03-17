Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,340 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 512.7% in the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 542,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,315,000 after buying an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,032,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,816,000 after buying an additional 308,234 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after buying an additional 265,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,182,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,947,000 after buying an additional 245,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,935,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.32 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.