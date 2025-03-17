Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 18,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $122.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

