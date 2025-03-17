Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 9.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 11.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 5.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Trading Up 2.5 %

ON stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Get Our Latest Report on ON

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.