JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.01. 74,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,019,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Glj Research dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1,592.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $2,846,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after buying an additional 67,223 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

