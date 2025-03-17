JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 498.20 ($6.44), with a volume of 229716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.50 ($6.44).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 56.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market cap of £578.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 473.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 459.63.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

