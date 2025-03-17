Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Up 15.4% – Here’s Why

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 4,027,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 1,640,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Trading Up 23.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6,968.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.83.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

