KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,262 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 6.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,583,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,529,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of KE by 87.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of KE by 25.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

