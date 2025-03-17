Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,089.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

