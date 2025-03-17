Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 1.4 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

