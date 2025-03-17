Lbp Am Sa Takes Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 123.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Cognex by 1,686.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Up 4.1 %

CGNX opened at $31.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

