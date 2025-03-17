LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,378 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFMD. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at LifeMD
In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,035,548.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LifeMD Price Performance
LFMD stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.50. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.88.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
LifeMD Profile
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
