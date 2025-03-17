LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,378 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFMD. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Insider Activity at LifeMD

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,035,548.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on LifeMD from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on LFMD

LifeMD Price Performance

LFMD stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.50. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

LifeMD Profile

(Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.