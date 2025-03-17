Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz Sells 25,400 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,778. This trade represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Limbach Stock Up 4.4 %

LMB opened at $76.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $868.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $107.00.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Limbach’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Limbach from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $5,041,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

