London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £510,060.88 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider David Schwimmer sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of £111.44 ($144.05), for a total value of £510,060.88 ($659,334.13).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LSEG opened at £109.85 ($142.00) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is £110.37. The stock has a market cap of £58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8,648.31 ($111.79) and a 12 month high of £121.85 ($157.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 363.50 ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities analysts forecast that London Stock Exchange Group plc will post 405.5009823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £116 ($149.95) to £125 ($161.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSEG

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.