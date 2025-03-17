M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.75 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61.88 ($0.80). 231,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 191,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.06 ($0.88).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.03.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.

The Company operates through three distinct divisions:

• Antenna Division

MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

