Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up 2.4% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $29.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

