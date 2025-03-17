Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 8,847.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,797 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $57,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,883 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Masimo by 23.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,716,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,713,000 after buying an additional 194,788 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,337,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $168.21 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on MASI

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.