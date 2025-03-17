Mativ (NYSE:MATV) versus Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) Head to Head Analysis

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) and Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mativ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mativ has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mativ and Magnera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mativ currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Magnera has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Mativ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mativ is more favorable than Magnera.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mativ and Magnera”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $1.98 billion 0.17 -$309.50 million ($0.90) -6.72 Magnera $1.31 billion 0.52 -$60.00 million ($18.34) -1.05

Magnera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mativ. Mativ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mativ and Magnera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ -2.46% 3.86% 1.32% Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97%

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets. This segment sells its products directly, as well as through sales agents and distributors. The Fiber-Based Solutions segment produces packaging and specialty paper products. This segment provides premium packaging products that are used for wine, spirits and beer labels, folding cartons, box wrap, bags, hang tags, and stored value cards servicing retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; and premium papers, which are used in commercial printing services, advertising collateral, stationery, corporate identity packages and brochures, direct mail, business cards, and other uses. It also offers branded paper-based products for the consumer channel, such as bright papers, cardstock, stationery paper, envelopes, journals, and planners. This segment distributes its products through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, and specialty business converters, as well as directly to end-users. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

