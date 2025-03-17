McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

MKC opened at $80.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

