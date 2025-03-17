Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Medpace by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $3,754,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Medpace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $324.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $459.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.84.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

