Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the third quarter worth $48,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 53,198 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

