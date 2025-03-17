Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells $1,191,120.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

MHK stock opened at $114.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

View Our Latest Report on MHK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.