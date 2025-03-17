MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $48,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after acquiring an additional 592,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in MongoDB by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,519,000 after buying an additional 321,186 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $90,478,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $185.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.13 and a 12-month high of $387.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $350.00 price objective on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,706.91. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,642,583. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

