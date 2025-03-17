Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United States Antimony were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

United States Antimony Price Performance

NYSE:UAMY opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 0.67. United States Antimony Co. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.